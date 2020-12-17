Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Biden, Pence set to get COVID-19 vaccine soon

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden greets Vice President Mike Pence at the 19th anniversary ceremony in observance of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks at the National September 11 Memorial & Museum in New York, on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. (Amr Alfiky/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President Mike Pence are set to receive the COVID-19 vaccine soon.

According to two transition officials familiar with the matter, Biden will receive the vaccine publicly as early as next week. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to discuss it publicly.

The White House says Pence and his wife, Karen, will receive the vaccine publicly on Friday.

Biden said on Tuesday that Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious-disease expert, advised him to get the vaccine “sooner than later.” Biden has said that he wants to keep front-line health care workers and vulnerable people as the top priority as the vaccine is rolled out throughout the country.

But he’s also noted the importance of him getting the vaccine publicly to build confidence among Americans to get vaccinated.

Biden said, “I don’t want to get ahead of the line, but I want to make sure we demonstrate to the American people that it is safe to take.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Wednesday, December 16th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Convo: Dr. Joshua Wynne

Fracking Money Dispute

Sports Back

College Plans

Vaccine Myths

Car Crash

Meals for Families

When you can see Saturn and Jupiter's great conjunction

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 12/16

Several chances for snow are in the forecast

NDC DEC 16

YouthWorks

Girl's Basketball

High School Hockey

Boy's Basketball

Menorah Lighting

Tuesday, December 15th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Toy Giveaway

More Video

COVID-19 LINKS

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories