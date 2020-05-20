Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Big box rules: Target’s online campaign readied it for virus

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this April 6, 2020 file photo, a customer wearing a mask carries his purchases as he leaves a Target store during the coronavirus pandemic, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Online sales at Target more than doubled as the pandemic put millions in lockdown during the first quarter, revealing further the critical role big box stores played in getting supplies to an immobilized population. The Minneapolis company reported Wednesday, May 20 that comparable-store sales, which include online purchases, rose 10.8% for the three-month period that ended May 2. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Online sales at Target more than doubled as the pandemic put millions in lockdown during the first quarter, revealing further the critical role big box stores played in getting supplies to an immobilized population.

The Minneapolis company reported Wednesday that comparable-store sales, which include online purchases, rose 10.8% for the three-month period that ended May 2.

That was fueled by a 12.5% jump in the number of items customers bought with each trip to the store as families made major restocking runs, but fewer of them.

“Last quarter was unlike anything I have ever seen,” Target’s CEO Brian Cornell told reporters on a conference call. “It was intense. It was volatile. It was stressful for our guests and for the country.”

The pandemic has widened an already growing rift between companies that deftly followed consumers online, and those that have struggled.

J.Crew, Stage Stores, Neiman Marcus, and J.C. Penney have all sought bankruptcy protection in recent weeks.

A years-long campaign by Walmart and Target to challenge Amazon.com online was, as it turns out, a dry run for the pandemic.

Target had already transformed its 1,800 stores into distribution hubs, putting it in a better position than even Amazon.com to keep supplies flowing.

Target’s stores were directly involved in supplying goods for 80% of online sales. Same-day services, such as curbside pickup at stores for things ordered online, nearly tripled.

The company has 5 million new users on its website, and 2 million have begun relying on Target’s services like curbside pickup for things ordered online.

Target picked up market share in all five of its merchandise categories, Cornell said. Sales of items like furniture and electronics surged 20%. It was the same for groceries.

Clothing sales, a high-margin category for retailers, slipped during the quarter, but that business began to rebound at the tail end of the quarter. Cornell cites government stimulus checks for that late bump in discretionary spending.

It is unclear if other retailers, particularly those that are still closed, saw the same uptick with the arrival of those checks.

As with other retail companies operating in a pandemic, costs soared as well. Target spent and additional $500 million on things directly related to the outbreak. It’s bumped up hourly pay for workers by $2. It has now extended emergency pay for those workers to July 4. Target also spent money to sanitize stores and warehouses, new protections for workers an signage for customers to ensure social distancing.

Cornell said those costs will be the new reality going forward.

“There is going to be a premium on creating a safe sanitized shopping environment,” he said. Shopping while minimizing human contact is the new normal, he said, referring to drive-up and curbside pickup.

Target reported an 11.3% increase in revenue, which hit $19.62 billion for the quarter. Analysts surveyed by FactSet expected $19.02 billion. Net earnings slid 64% to $284 million, or 56 cents, or 59 cents when adjusted for non-recurring events. That’s far better than the per-share profit of 44 cents that Wall Street was expecting, according to a survey of analysts by FactSet.

Shares were essentially flat before the opening bell.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Life Hacks: Waking up

Thumbnail for the video titled "Life Hacks: Waking up"

Bismarck Larks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Larks"

Money for Schools

Thumbnail for the video titled "Money for Schools"

Parshall Senior Quilts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Parshall Senior Quilts"

Tuesday, May 19th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, May 19th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

MPS Summer Meals

Thumbnail for the video titled "MPS Summer Meals"

Summer School Plans

Thumbnail for the video titled "Summer School Plans"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

McQuades Canceled

Thumbnail for the video titled "McQuades Canceled"

Bison Attack

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bison Attack"

Gas Tax Revenue

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gas Tax Revenue"

Housing Market

Thumbnail for the video titled "Housing Market"

Opening Day Announced

Thumbnail for the video titled "Opening Day Announced"

Ballot Status

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ballot Status"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/19

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/19"

Birthday Cards

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthday Cards"

Little Free Pantry

Thumbnail for the video titled "Little Free Pantry"

Garrison Graduation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Garrison Graduation"

Garrison PD Growing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Garrison PD Growing"

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OnMinuteForecast 5/19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning #OnMinuteForecast 5/19"
More Video

COVID Symptoms infographic

KX News Trending Stories

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge