Bill Gates, Elon Musk Twitter accounts hacked in apparent cryptocurrency scam

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

Similar messages appeared on the social media accounts of Elon Musk and Bill Gates, among others, in what appears to be a digital currency scam Wednesday.

A tweet on Musk’s account read:

“I’m feeling generous because of Covid-19.

I’ll double any BTC payment sent to my BTC address for the next hour. Good luck, and stay safe out there!”

The tweet on Musk’s Twitter included the same block chain address in a tweet that was pinned to Bill Gates’ Twitter account around 1:34 PST.

Later in the afternoon, hackers posted similar tweets on the official accounts of Barack Obama, Uber, Mike Bloomberg, Jeff Bezos, Wiz Khalifa and Kanye West, among others.

TechCrunch reports that @Apple, which has zero tweets and 4.6 million followers, was also hacked and tweeted out the phishing message.

High profile digital currency-related twitter accounts @bitcoin, @ripple, @coindesk, @coinbase and @binance were all reportedly compromised.

It’s not yet clear who is behind the attack; Twitter said in a statement to TechCrunch that they are “looking into” the tweets.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

