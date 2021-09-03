Bill introduced to posthumously award Congressional Gold Medal to 13 US service members killed in Kabul

A bill introduced in the House would posthumously award a Congressional Gold Medal to the 13 U.S. service members killed in Afghanistan.

The medal is considered the highest expression of national appreciation for distinguished achievements and contributions.

The bill would award this medal to Maxton “Max” W. Soviak, Ryan C. Knauss, Darin T. Hoover Jr., Johanny Rosario Pichardo, Nicole L. Gee, Hunter Lopez, Daegan W. Page, Humberto A. Sanchez, David L. Espinoza, Jared M. Schmitz, Rylee J. McCollum, Dylan R. Merola and Kareem M. Nikoui.

In a press release, North Dakota Rep. Kelly Armstrong said he cosponsored the legislation, along with a bipartisan group of 226 other lawmakers.

The bill says the service members “exemplified extreme bravery and valor against armed enemy combatants” and that they “dedicated their lives and their heroism deserves great honor.”

