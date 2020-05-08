Bill that would pay most Americans $2,000 monthly amid pandemic gains traction

National News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Three Democratic senators have proposed a bill that would pay most Americans each month until the coronavirus’ economic impact subsides.

The Monthly Economic Crisis Support Act was drafted by Sens. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Ed Markey, D-Mass., and would provide a monthly $2,000 check to people who make less than $120,000.

“The coronavirus pandemic has caused millions to struggle to pay the bills or feed their families,” said Harris. “The CARES Act gave Americans an important one-time payment, but it’s clear that wasn’t nearly enough to meet the needs of this historic crisis. Bills will continue to come in every single month during the pandemic and so should help from government.”

That number would expand to $4,000 to married couples who file jointly, as well as add an extra $2,000 for each dependent child, up to three children.

Here is a breakdown of the income limits and how much money you would receive:

  • Individuals with an income below $120,000: $2,000 monthly throughout and for three months following the pandemic
  • Married couples who file jointly: $4,000
  • $2,000 per child up to 3 children

“The one-time $1,200 check that many Americans recently received is not nearly enough to pay the rent, put food on the table and make ends meet. During this unprecedented crisis, Congress has a responsibility to make sure that every working-class household in America receives a $2,000 emergency payment a month for each family member,” Sanders said.

The eligibility rules for this bill are similar to the CARES Act, but the income limits have increased.

According to the legislation, the payments would be retroactive to March and last until three months after the Health and Human Services Department has declared the public health emergency over.

The legislation would also bar debt collectors from taking the payments and would deliver them regardless of whether people have a Social Security number or filed taxes last year.

Lawmakers say this bill would also ensure the homeless and foster youth receive payments.

Millions of Americans have already received or are in the process of receiving their first stimulus payments due to COVID-19.

According to Social Security Wage Statistics, 90.7% of all wage earners in America earn less than $100,000 per year.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/ Tom Schrader--SUPERSIZED!

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/ Tom Schrader--SUPERSIZED!"

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/8

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/8"

Prepare for a Winter-like weekend

Thumbnail for the video titled "Prepare for a Winter-like weekend"

special ed teach

Thumbnail for the video titled "special ed teach"

Hettinger Track

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hettinger Track"

Casino Reopening

Thumbnail for the video titled "Casino Reopening"

Standing Rock Testing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Standing Rock Testing"

Irving Donation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Irving Donation"

Elective Procedures

Thumbnail for the video titled "Elective Procedures"

Mothers Day Prep at Mohall Flower

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mothers Day Prep at Mohall Flower"

Day of Prayer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Day of Prayer"

Indian Hills Resort

Thumbnail for the video titled "Indian Hills Resort"

Thursday, May 7th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, May 7th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Blu on Broadway

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blu on Broadway"

New Playground Oak Park

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Playground Oak Park"

NDHSCA Award

Thumbnail for the video titled "NDHSCA Award"

St. Mary's Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Mary's Baseball"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/7

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/7"

Mother's Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mother's Day"

Coal Creek to Close

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coal Creek to Close"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge