Live Now
Hurricane Dorian Live Stream

Black Hills National Forest getting 350 more acres

National News
Posted: / Updated:

CUSTER, S.D. (AP) – The U.S. Forest Service has purchased an additional 350 acres for the Black Hills National Forest for the preservation of wildlife habitat and protection of at-risk watersheds and impaired streams.

The Rapid City Journal reports the Forest Service announced the purchase Wednesday from the Trust for Public Land. The land was owned by the Myrle G. Case Trust, care of Wells Fargo Bank. It was bought with money from the Land and Water Conservation Fund.

Black Hills National Forest has about 1.2 million acres.

In addition to preserving wildlife habitat and protecting watersheds and streams, officials say the land will also be used to provide more recreational opportunities for the public.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Black Hills Addition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Black Hills Addition"

Geese Carcasses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Geese Carcasses"

Benefits of Being Outside

Thumbnail for the video titled "Benefits of Being Outside"

Monday, September 2nd, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, September 2nd, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

UTTC 50th

Thumbnail for the video titled "UTTC 50th"

Working on the job

Thumbnail for the video titled "Working on the job"

Blood Drive

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blood Drive"

Nurses Union

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nurses Union"

SWAT on Scene

Thumbnail for the video titled "SWAT on Scene"

Stormy Labor Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stormy Labor Day"

Labor Day Workers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Labor Day Workers"

Robert Suhr KX News 520am Forecast 9-2-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 520am Forecast 9-2-19"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 9-2-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 9-2-19"

Importance behind mind & body health for students

Thumbnail for the video titled "Importance behind mind & body health for students"

Top Plays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays"

Bismarck Girls Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Girls Golf"

U-Mary Men's Soccer

Thumbnail for the video titled "U-Mary Men's Soccer"

Kay's

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kay's"

Library Cards

Thumbnail for the video titled "Library Cards"

Taylor Swift Phone Call

Thumbnail for the video titled "Taylor Swift Phone Call"
More Video

Don't Miss