Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Blackfeet Tribe closes eastern boundary of Glacier Park

National News

FILE – This Sept. 4, 2017 file photo shows a view from the Going-to-the-Sun Road in Glacier National Park in Montana, with a lake ringed by mountains and tall trees.. (AP Photo/Beth J. Harpaz, File)

KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — The Blackfeet Tribal Business Council has voted to close the eastern boundary of Glacier National Park for the rest of the season after a recent spike of COVID-19 cases in Montana.

The tribal council passed its ordinance Thursday saying it was an effort to protect residents of the Blackfeet Reservation.

Park Superintendent Jeff Mow says without the eastern entries and exits from the park, managers may have to limit traffic on Going-to-the-Sun Road.

Montana reported 29 cases of COVID-19 on Friday and another death. Rosebud County officials say the victim had a residence in the county, but had not been living there. 

