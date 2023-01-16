BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a time to celebrate everything the Doctor, Reverend, and Civil Rights Leader has done for our communities and the nation as a whole. As a sort of thanks for his hard work, Dr. King has been immortalized in all sorts of sculptures, paintings, and models… but today, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum is unveiling their own tribute: a talking bobblehead.

The figurine, dressed in a black suit, features a podium with microphones and bears his name along with the date that he gave his famous “I Have A Dream” speech (August 28, 1963). There have been bobbleheads of Dr. King in the past, but this special edition released by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum marks the first ‘talking’ bobblehead of the man. Fitting both the theme of the collectible and Dr. King’s most famous moment, the collectible includes real audio clips of the speech.

“We are proud to release the first talking bobblehead of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. as we commemorate his life and legacy on MLK Day,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. “Dr. King is one of the most frequently requested when it comes to bobbleheads, and we’re thrilled to team up with his estate to provide people with the opportunity to honor and celebrate his life with this bobblehead.”

The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Bobbleheads are limited, with only 19,630 available. They are only available to ship through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s online store. Bobbleheads are expected to ship in April and are $40 each (plus an $8 shipping charge).

For more information regarding bobbleheads or the exclusive new MLK Talking Bobblehead, visit the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s website here.