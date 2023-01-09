WEST FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) — Cyril and Louis Keller, the brothers who invented the world’s first compact loader (later named the Bobcat® skid-steer loader), have been selected as 2023 inductees for the National Inventors Hall of Fame (NIHF).

Cyril Keller (Courtesy: Wixted & Company)

The NIHF annually recognizes inventors, promotes creativity and advances the spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship.

Joe Keller, son of Louis, said, “The Bobcat loader has positively impacted the lives of thousands of employees who have worked for the company, dealers who sell the machines, and customers who use the equipment every day to build their livelihood. While we may not always realize its impact, it is an integral part of our everyday life—from supporting farm operations that result in food on our tables to hauling materials around a jobsite building our homes and offices.”

As Bobcat Company celebrates 65 years since the invention of the machine that created the compact equipment industry, it has continued to forge the future of the industry through innovation and forward-thinking.

The first Keller loader, (Courtesy: Wixted & Company)

“We are proud of our inventors’ spirit of innovation, and while we remain grounded in our humble roots, we continue to push the boundaries to offer customers increased choice, improved

performance and advanced technology to work smarter,” said Mike Ballweber, president, Bobcat Company North America.

Bobcat now offers more than 100 products in the compact, grounds maintenance and industrial equipment industries, and produces more than 400 different types of attachments.