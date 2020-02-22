Boeing asks to end its $100M tax break

FILE – In this Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, file photo, a Boeing 737 Max being built for Norwegian Air International taxis for a test flight, at Renton Municipal Airport in Renton, Wash. Newly released Boeing documents show that company employees knew about problems with flight simulators for the now-grounded 737 Max jetliner and talked about misleading regulators. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

Aircraft maker Boeing says it wants to end a $100 million tax break it gets from its home state. The World Trade Organization says the tax break Washington state gives Boeing violates its rules.

The WTO restricts government support for exports. Its determination could open the door for retaliatory tariffs from the European Union.

So, state lawmakers are trying to remove the tax break quickly, and Boeing supports the effort.

Being and Airbus have been feuding over alleged government support for decades.