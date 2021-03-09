Boeing finally sees positive net orders for airplanes

The Boeing Company logo is seen on a building in Annapolis Junction, Maryland, on March 11, 2019. – Tumbling shares in US aviation giant Boeing on Monday tore a hole in the Dow Jones Industrial Average, sending the benchmark index into the red for a sixth day.About five minutes into the day’s trading, Boeing shares were down 11.7 percent at $373.23 following the most recent crash of one of its aircraft in Ethiopia.The Dow fell 153.81 points to 25,319.42, but the broader S&P 500 rose 0.3 percent to 2,758.27 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq was up an even stronger 0.7 percent at 7,474.61.The fatal crash of the Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET302 — the second involving a Boeing 737 Max 8 in five months — caused airlines in three countries to ground all flights involving the popular jet and cast fresh safety concerns on the airline. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (Photo credit should read JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

CHICAGO (AP) — Boeing says it got more new orders than cancellations for planes in February. That hasn’t happened since November of 2019, before the pandemic devastated the airline business. Boeing said Tuesday that it received 82 new orders and 51 cancellations last month, for a net gain of 31. The biggest order last month came from United Airlines, which committed to buy another 25 Boeing 737 Max jets. That’s the plane that was grounded worldwide in 2019 after two crashes that killed 346 people. Regulators in the U.S. and other countries have let the plane fly again after Boeing made changes to the Max.

