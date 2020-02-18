Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 6

Bond between puppy that can’t walk, pigeon that can’t fly at New York shelter captures hearts around the world

National News
Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Pictures and videos of a pigeon that can’t fly and a puppy that can’t walk, cuddling like best friends, are going viral internationally, and they are being cared for in Rochester.

The Mia Foundation, a rescue organization based in Rochester that rehabilitates animals, has been posting pictures and videos of Herman and Lundy the past few days, and the super sweet shots are getting acclaim from all around the world.

When Lundy arrived at the Mia Foundation on Jan. 16, he weighed just six ounces at four weeks old. The chihuahua puppy can’t use his back legs.

Herman, a pigeon who suffered neurological damage more than a year ago, can’t fly.

An unlikely pair, with an uncommon bond, getting attention from all corners of the globe.

If you’re feeling inspired by this story, click here to find out how you can donate to The Mia Foundation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Hemp Flowers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hemp Flowers"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/18

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/18"

Val Curtis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Val Curtis"

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/18

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/18"

Drug Parent Adoption

Thumbnail for the video titled "Drug Parent Adoption"

Tuesday Forecast: Mostly sunny & bitterly cold

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday Forecast: Mostly sunny & bitterly cold"

Dickinson Trinity Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson Trinity Bball"

Girls HS Basketball 2.17.20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls HS Basketball 2.17.20"

Blankets

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blankets"

Commercial Development

Thumbnail for the video titled "Commercial Development"

Monday, February 17th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, February 17th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Vandalized Mural

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vandalized Mural"

Furnace Life Span

Thumbnail for the video titled "Furnace Life Span"

UMary Mike

Thumbnail for the video titled "UMary Mike"

Home Health Care

Thumbnail for the video titled "Home Health Care"

Honor Flight

Thumbnail for the video titled "Honor Flight"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/17

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/17"

Culver's

Thumbnail for the video titled "Culver's"

Passenger Increase

Thumbnail for the video titled "Passenger Increase"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge