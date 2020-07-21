Border Patrol reels in $7.6M from Operation “Just Keep Swimming”

National News

by: Ronnie Das

Posted: / Updated:

border patrol gfx 11

MIAMI (WLNS) – Border Patrol reeled in $7.6 million since May from 676 shipments of imported tilapia with help from a newly launched program.

Launched on May 12, Operation Just Keep Swimming addresses the evasion of Chinese 301 tariffs on tilapia fillet imports arriving daily at seaports across the United States.

“Customs and Border Protection has a dual mission to facilitate legitimate cargo and enforce trade laws for CBP and other agencies,” said Diane Sabatino, Miami Director Field Operation. “Working as a team, focusing and coordinating our individual efforts, we achieve far greater results, such as the recovery of trade revenue.”

The agency enforces nearly 500 U.S. trade laws and regulations on behalf of 49 different partner government agencies.

In 2019, CBP estimated nearly $29 billion in duties for Section 301 goods from China.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the federal government’s second largest source of revenue, according to a press release from the Department of Homeland Security.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Amber's Tuesday #OneMinuteForecast 7/21

NDC 7/21

Tuesday's Forecast: Mostly sunny & warmer

Bisman Power of 100 NPCA

Flickertails baseball

Dog Bone Dangers

Scam Calls

Making Benches

Litter by the River

Grain Bin Temperatures

COVID-19 & Dairy Farmers

Bismarck Bobcats

Sabre Dogs Baseball

Monday, July 20th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

McLean County Sheriff's Deputy

Garrison Council Change

Capitol Shakespeare part 1

Capitol Shakespeare Part 2

Electric Co-Op

Miss Rodeo ND

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss