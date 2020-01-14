Boy in Mexico school shooting used grandfather’s guns

(AP) — Authorities say an 11-year-old boy who killed his teacher and himself and wounded six others last week in a northern Mexico school shooting used his grandfather’s guns in the attack.

Coahuila state Attorney General Gerardo Márquez Guevara told reporters Monday that authorities would finish their preliminary investigation before deciding what charges if any the grandfather might face.

Gov. Miguel Riquelme says it appeared the grandfather did not have permits.

On Friday morning, the boy emerged from a bathroom at the Colegio Cervantes school in Torreon firing two guns.

Five students and a gym teacher were wounded. Authorities had said he lived with his grandparents.