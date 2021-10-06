Bozo the Clown rights sold to David Arquette

CHICAGO (WGN) — For the first time in 65 years, the ownership rights to the Bozo the Clown character have been sold, and actor David Arquette is the new owner.

Arquette has been a life-long fan of the character and acquired the rights from Larry Harmon Pictures, which bought them from Capitol Records. Bozo was created by Capitol Records in 1946.

Arquette said, “Bozo represents a world of love, light, and laughter. Something we can all use more of right now.”

At one time, there were Bozo shows on TV stations all over America and even around the world. Now, Arquette is planning to create a circus interactive experience that will include Bozo. “Empire Circus” will debut in Brooklyn in November.

Bozo is one of WGN-TV and Chicago’s most beloved characters. WGN has leased the rights to the character in Chicago since 1959.

WGN-TV’s Bozo show had a 40-year run with a waiting list for studio audience tickets as long as 10 years and is recognized as the most popular and successful locally produced children’s show in the history of television.