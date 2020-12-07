Breakdancing coming to the Olympics in 2024

National News

by: The Associated Press and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

Carlos Cruz, a breakdancer, practices at a kiosk in Alameda park after being closed off to the public for nearly five months due to the new coronavirus pandemic, in Mexico City, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

GENEVA (AP) — Breakdancing has been confirmed as an official Olympic sport.

The International Olympic Committee’s pursuit of urban events to lure a younger audience saw street dance battles officially added to the medal events program at the 2024 Paris Games.

The IOC executive board also confirmed skateboarding, sport climbing and surfing for Paris. Those three sports will make their Olympic debuts at the Tokyo Games which were postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Tokyo opening ceremony is July 23, 2021.

Paris organizers need time to prepare and so the IOC kept its schedule to confirm the 2024 sports this month.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

