Breaking: Trump signs off on “hard-hitting” Iran sanctions

President Trump has signed off on an order leveling new sanctions against Iran. Mr. Trump, calling reporters into the Oval Office Monday morning, described the sanctions order as “hard-hitting” and said they will deny Iran’s supreme leader and others access to financial instruments.

“We do not seek conflict with Iran or any other country,” Mr. Trump told reporters. “I can only tell you we cannot ever let Iran have a nuclear weapon.”

The sanctions come after Iran shot down a U.S. drone last week and Mr. Trump approved cyber attacks against the regime.