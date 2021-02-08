Brent Vigen hired as Montana State football coach

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Brent Vigen has been hired as head football coach at Montana State.

Vigen recruited Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz to North Dakota State and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen to Wyoming.

He was associate head coach, offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Wyoming for the past four seasons.

Vigen was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at North Dakota State from 2009-13.

The Bison won three straight FCS championships from 2011-13.

Vigen followed coach Craig Bohl to Wyoming in 2014.

He takes over for Jeff Choate, who left to become co-defensive coordinator under Steve Sarkisian at Texas.