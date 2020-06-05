Bricks become fodder for false claims around protests

(AP) — As protests over the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police have spread across the nation, social media users have posted photos of bricks and other materials with claims that they are being left in areas to incite violence during demonstrations.

The theory was boosted when the White House said in a tweet this week that “Antifa and professional anarchists” were “staging bricks and weapons to instigate violence.”

That tweet was later deleted.

Authorities say there is little evidence to suggest that bricks or other materials were placed at protest sites as part a coordinated effort.