British couple wins lottery, son declared cancer-free all in 3-day period

STOCKTON-ON-TEES, England (WNCN) — A couple in England is celebrating their “lifelong dreams” coming true after winning the lottery just days before their teenage son was declared cancer-free.

John and Allison McDonald, of Stockton-on-Tees in County Durham, England, won a £2 million lotto jackpot ($2.6 million USD) in one of the last draws of 2019, according to the UK’s National Lottery.

John, 62, a security officer, checked his ticket while at work and was delighted when he thought he’d matched two numbers and won a lucky dip. He then noticed three and was over the moon. Upon realizing he had, in fact, matched all six, the leg trembles began and he called Camelot to confirm the win.

But as the excitement of their newfound win was setting in, the couple received even better news. Their 15-year-old son, Ewan, had been given the all-clear from his battle with Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma that he had been receiving chemotherapy treatment for this past year, according to a release from UK’s National Lottery.

Reports say John and his wife, Allison, 49, are now starting to plan for the future, with retirement on the cards and family time both at home and abroad.

