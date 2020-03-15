Brothers buy 17,000 bottles of hand-sanitizer before Amazon pulled sales

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WTVO) — Two brothers in Tennessee are going viral online and taking heat after stocking up on hand-sanitizers to make a profit.

The New York Times reports that after the first coronavirus death was announced in the U.S., Noah and Matt Colvin went on a road trip to clean out shelves at local stores.

Over the next three days, the two traveled over 1,300 miles and filled their truck up with thousands of bottles of the desired hygiene products.

Once they returned home, they posted around 300 bottles that sold immediately, ranging from $8 to $70 a piece. Amazon removed their thousands of listings the next day. To them “it was crazy money,” but once the story went viral online, many others pointed out it was cruel price-gouging from a pandemic.

After harsh pushback, it seems the brothers had a change of heart. Colvin tells the NYT that he is currently looking for ways to donate the products.

