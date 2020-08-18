Bud Light Seltzer looking to hire first-ever ‘Chief Meme Officer’

National News

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

Are you a beer lover? Do you enjoy creating memes?

If you answered yes to both questions, Bud just may have a job for you.

The company wants to hire a CMO, which stands for “Chief Meme Officer,” for the Bud Light Seltzer portfolio.

Bud Light’s Vice President of Marketing made the announcement on Instagram.

The low-calorie beverage launched in January.

Through Sept. 18, anyone 21 or older can apply for the CMO job online and download the meme templates to experiment with.

The job will entail creating 10 viral memes and sharing them on social media.

It pays $5,000 a month for three months.

