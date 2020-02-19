Burger King breaks the advertising mold with a campaign featuring mold

This undated image provided by Burger King shows an advertising campaign image with the Whopper hamburger. The burger chain is showing its Whopper covered in mold in print and TV ads running in Europe and the U.S. The message: Burger King is removing artificial preservatives from the Whopper. (Burger King via AP)

(AP) — Burger King is breaking the mold in its new advertising campaign.

The burger chain is portraying a Whopper covered in mold in print and TV ads running in Europe and the U.S. The message: Burger King is removing artificial preservatives from the Whopper.

The chain says it’s removed artificial preservatives from the Whopper in several European countries and around 400 of its 7,346 U.S. restaurants. It plans to remove preservatives from Whoppers served in all of its restaurants this year.

McDonald’s announced in 2018 that it was removing artificial colors, flavors and preservatives from seven of its burgers. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

