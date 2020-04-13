Burger King will offer free Whoppers to students for solving daily questions

National News

by: CNN Newsource and Kaitlyn Olvera

Posted: / Updated:

An advertisement reading ‘Home of the Whopper is seen at a closed down Burger King restaurant in Frankfurt/Main, Germany, 24 November 2014. The former Burger King franchisor Yi-Ko Holding was forced to close most of their 89 restaurants. Photo: Arne Dedert/dpa | usage worldwide (Photo by Arne Dedert/picture alliance via Getty Images)

(CNN) — Burger King is grilling students with educational questions, and using free Whoppers as incentives for learning.

Students can get the chain’s popular “Whopper” for free each day if they answer a question correctly.

The promotion, aimed at students, began Monday and runs through next Monday, April 20.

Each day, the burger chain will pose a question on its social media accounts, including Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

The questions are from subjects including math, science and literature.

Students who get the question right on Burger King’s app will get a promo code for a free Whopper with any purchase.

Burger King says it wants to reward students who are continuing to study hard during the coronavirus pandemic that has forced many to stay at home.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

