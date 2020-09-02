Busch releases beer made specially for dogs

National News

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

Looking for a new drinking buddy? Busch wants to turn your dog into one!

Man and woman’s best friend is getting their own “beer”.

It’s called “Dog Brew by Busch”.

The non-alcoholic bone broth is made from bone-in pork butt, celery, mint, turmeric and ginger.

You can pour the whole can into the water bowl — or use it to soften Fido’s food.

It’s not the first time a brewery has included dog beer on its list, but it may be the most expensive.

A four-pack sells online $10.

It’s currently sold out, but you can sign up for a waiting list.

Busch said it will donate a dollar for every four-pack to the Best Friends Animal Society.

