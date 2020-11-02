Business leaders survey hits highest level in 16 years

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The overall economic index of a monthly survey of Midwest business leaders hit a 16-year high for October, but the manufacturing sector of the economy remains stunted from the coronavirus outbreak.

The overall measure of the Creighton University Mid-America Business Conditions Index improved to 70.2 in October from September’s already strong 65.1. Any score above 50 on the survey’s indexes suggests growth.

Creighton University economist Ernie Goss oversees the survey and says that even with the high index level, manufacturing output remains below levels seen before the pandemic.

The monthly survey covers North Dakota, South Dakota, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska and Oklahoma.

