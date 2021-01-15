Businesses offering help for victims of grass fire near Lemmon, South Dakota

After a massive, wind-fed grass fire near Lemmon, South Dakota, on Thursday, area businesses are pitching in efforts to help fire victims.

West River Veterinary Clinic, which serves both South Dakota and North Dakota, is collecting hay for anyone who lost pasture, hay and crops in the fire. In a Facebook post, the clinic said if you or someone you know needs help finding hay or resources to feed your cattle, or have extra hay to spare, contact them at 701-567-4333 and they will help you meet your needs.

The Perkins County Sheriff’s Office, as of around 12 p.m., said they know of about 10 loads of hay that are in the works to be delivered to the area for ranchers in need.

Lemmon Chamber of Commerce is also spearheading donation efforts for those affected. In a Facebook post, the chamber director is asking you to call (603-374-5716 or 701-928-0367), email (chamber@lemmonsd.com) or Facebook message the chamber if you are in need of help so they can begin a list of names.

The post said they’re working to help anyone with the following:

Help with fencing that was burned down

Hay that was burned and needs replacing

Food and beverages for workers, fire crew and emergency crew

Emotional support

Bodies to move things if needed

Fuel

Help to find larger resources to help with longer-term issues that may arise

Help to get children to daycare or school

Anything else you may think of

If you are able to help with any of the above, you are also asked to reach out to the chamber.

Perkins County Sheriff’s Office said, as of about 2 p.m., firefighters have knocked down the majority of the fire, but a lot of clean up is ahead of them. You are asked to still avoid traveling on county roads if you don’t need to, to allow firefighters to continue working.

In all, officials estimate the fire consumed about 20,000 acres of land and 19 occupied farms and ranches.

Two firemen suffered minor injuries battling the fire.

This is a developing story. As more businesses offer help, this list will be updated.