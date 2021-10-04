Busy Canada-US bridge closed over possible explosives

WINDSOR, Ontario (AP) — The busiest border crossing between Canada and the U.S. remains closed to traffic entering Canada from the United States as police investigated possible explosives found in a vehicle.

Windsor police say said the Canada Border Services Agency had alerted them Monday morning after possible explosives were found in a vehicle in the secondary inspection area of the Ambassador Bridge complex, which links Windsor and Detroit.

Police say the driver of the vehicle has been detained and is in the custody of the border service as the investigation continues.

The force also says no direct threats were made to places or people in connection with the possible explosives found.

