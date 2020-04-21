C-A-N-C-E-L-E-D: 2020 Scripps National Spelling Bee called off due to virus

National News
Posted: / Updated:

NATIONAL HARBOR, MD – MAY 30: Confetti falls over Arvind Mahankali of Bayside Hills, New York after the finals of the 2013 Scripps National Spelling Bee May 30, 2013 at Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland. Mahankali has won the championship of the annual spelling contest after he correctly spelled the word “knaidel.” (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

CINCINNATI (WCMH)– Like many other long-standing events, the COVID-19 pandemic is to blame for the cancellation the Scripps National Spelling for the first time since World War II.

The organization made the announcement Tuesday morning.

Scripps had originally hoped to reschedule the spelling bee for a later date, but said they have now “determined there is no clear path to safely set a new date in 2020.”

Our thoughts immediately go to our spellers and their families. The students have dedicated time and effort to their passion for learning. They should be proud of all they have accomplished by winning spelling bees at the classroom, school and regional level. Nevertheless, our first priority has to be the health and well-being of our spellers and their families and the hundreds of staff and spectators that come together for Bee Week.

Paige Kimble, executive director of the Scripps National Spelling Bee

CLICK HERE to read more about their decision.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Tuesday forecast: from snow to 70s all in the same days

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday forecast: from snow to 70s all in the same days"

Amber's Tuesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/21

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/21"

Scranton Schools Ahead

Thumbnail for the video titled "Scranton Schools Ahead"

MAFB Welcome Home

Thumbnail for the video titled "MAFB Welcome Home"

Beulah Softball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beulah Softball"

Bismarck Softball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Softball"

Lincoln Marathon

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lincoln Marathon"

Monday, April 20th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, April 20th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Robert Suhr KX News Covid-19 Religion Story 4-20-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News Covid-19 Religion Story 4-20-20"

investigation Complete

Thumbnail for the video titled "investigation Complete"

Minot Fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Fire"

Border Separation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Border Separation"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/20"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/20"

Amber's Monday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/20"

Doosan Bobcat

Thumbnail for the video titled "Doosan Bobcat"

Hold on to your hat! Today will be windy!

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hold on to your hat! Today will be windy!"

Beach Prom

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beach Prom"

Help for Recovering Addicts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Help for Recovering Addicts"

COVID-19 Scam Reminders

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 Scam Reminders"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge