California death toll from coronavirus rises above 1,000

National News
Posted: / Updated:

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California hit more than 1,000 deaths linked to the coronavirus on Friday, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Los Angeles County has had the most deaths with 457. The state has continued to see new virus hot spots, despite the governor’s proclamation that California has bent the “curve” of new cases.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has said the state won’t ease a stay-at-home order until he sees consecutive weeks of declining hospitalizations related to COVID-19 and testing is widespread. He wants to be able to test over 25,000 people a day, but the state has lagged behind in establishing a robust testing operation.

Officials say it is unlikely large gatherings of hundreds and thousands of people can resume before a vaccine is available. Newsom has said restaurants will likely reopen with smaller occupancies, and face coverings might be routine in public once the state starts allowing nonessential businesses to reopen.

To reopen public life, testing would need to be easily accessible to all individuals showing symptoms and for people who come in contact with positive cases, Newsom said.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Race for Governor

Thumbnail for the video titled "Race for Governor"

More Testing

Thumbnail for the video titled "More Testing"

Friday, April 17th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, April 17th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/17

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/17"

Edgewood Testing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Edgewood Testing"

2020 Seniors

Thumbnail for the video titled "2020 Seniors"

Helping Nonprofits

Thumbnail for the video titled "Helping Nonprofits"

Organic Food Delivery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Organic Food Delivery"

Show 2020 MHS Seniors Support w/ Signs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Show 2020 MHS Seniors Support w/ Signs"

Earth Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Earth Day"

Fatal Farm Accident

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fatal Farm Accident"

The warm-up we've all been waiting for

Thumbnail for the video titled "The warm-up we've all been waiting for"

Dickinson Officers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson Officers"

Burgum Says More Tests Can be Done

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burgum Says More Tests Can be Done"

Unemployment and Evictions

Thumbnail for the video titled "Unemployment and Evictions"

Syringe Exchange

Thumbnail for the video titled "Syringe Exchange"

Vote By Mail

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vote By Mail"

Paycheck Protection Program

Thumbnail for the video titled "Paycheck Protection Program"

TRNP Closed

Thumbnail for the video titled "TRNP Closed"

Space Aliens

Thumbnail for the video titled "Space Aliens"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge