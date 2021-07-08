California dogs keep cool

A 9-year-old Labrador retriever took a dip in a California pool on June 29 to cool himself off during a heatwave.

The footage shared on social media captured the dog named Nelson performing a belly flop into the pool.

After the jump, Nelson joined his brother, Wallace for some frolicking about in the water.

“Just two brothers enjoying the simple joys of water and pool pop-ups. No toys!” the owner said in a statement.

“For anyone in a #heatdome and heatwave…hope this video gives you cool vibes. Stay hydrated, friends,” the dog’s owner added in a description associated with the video.