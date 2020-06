While firefighters were working to put out the flames of the Grant Fire in Northern California, one firefighter rescued a calf and a fawn.

In the photo is Captain Mark Abeloe holding the fawn.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection says the animal is under observation for smoke inhalation.

The calf has been reunited with its herd.

The Grant Fire has consumed more than 5,000 acres, and Cal Fire says it is 60 percent contained.