California hospital holds retirement party for service dog

Tassy the dog was honored with a very special retirement “paw-ty” on April 30.

Tassy volunteered at Doctors Medical Center in Modesto, California for more than eight years. The 12-year-old pooch was a service dog with longtime hospital volunteer Geri Azevedo.

Azevedo is continuing to help out at the medical center, without Tassy.

During the celebration, Tassy and Azevedo walked through the hospital halls together while staff clapped and cheered them on.

The hospital staff made a huge sign for Tassy with personal messages written on it, thanking the dog for her service. There was even a cake and a “paw-some award” for Tassy.

Tassy passed the torch, or bone, to service dog Bria.

DMC said they’ll miss Tassy but are grateful for her service: “We will miss seeing her at Doctors Medical Center but we wish her all the snuggles and treats in her retirement.”