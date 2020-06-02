California man allegedly caught eating 90-year-old grandmother’s body

National News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Calif. – A 37-year-old Northern California man was arrested on suspicion of killing his 90-year-old grandmother and trying to eat her body Monday afternoon.

Richmond officers responding to a 911 call of a man standing over a woman’s bloody body allegedly found 37-year-old Dwayne Wallick in the act of eating his grandmother, Ruby Wallick, The Mercury News reports.

Officers confronted Wallick inside the Club Court home he shared with his grandmother, located in a quiet, residential neighborhood of the city.

When officers entered the home Wallick was “digging in her flesh,” according to A Bay City News report. Wallick allegedly ignored orders to stop and officers had to use a stun gun to subdue and arrest him.

There is no official cause of death yet for Ruby Wallick.

Dwayne Wallick was taken to a hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries. Police said the motive is not yet known and the possible role drugs may have played in the gruesome incident is still under investigation.

Wallick will be booked pending his release from the hospital.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

ND Golf Championship Early

Thumbnail for the video titled "ND Golf Championship Early"

Tuesday, June 2nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, June 2nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Pools Opening

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pools Opening"

Motorcycle Safety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Motorcycle Safety"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/2

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/2"

RHDV

Thumbnail for the video titled "RHDV"

MANDAN HOMICIDE

Thumbnail for the video titled "MANDAN HOMICIDE"

Robert Suhr KX News 5:20am Forecast 6-2-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 5:20am Forecast 6-2-20"

Robert One Minute 6-2

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 6-2"

New Salem Track & Field

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Salem Track & Field"

Troy Olson

Thumbnail for the video titled "Troy Olson"

Peace in Minot

Thumbnail for the video titled "Peace in Minot"

Canola Flea Beetle

Thumbnail for the video titled "Canola Flea Beetle"

Penny Sales Tax

Thumbnail for the video titled "Penny Sales Tax"

Fargo Cleaning Up

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fargo Cleaning Up"

Burleigh Sheriff's Deputies to GF

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burleigh Sheriff's Deputies to GF"

Monday, June 1st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, June 1st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Memorial Service

Thumbnail for the video titled "Memorial Service"

Fenner Family Fundraiser

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fenner Family Fundraiser"

Cankerworms Treatment

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cankerworms Treatment"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge