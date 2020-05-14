California married couple of 52 years, separated by coronavirus, reunite after almost two months apart

National News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A California couple married for 52 years have reunited after COVID-19 separated them for almost two months.

After 55 days apart, Joyce and Al Vaughn met in person on Wednesday, a welcome reunion after weeks of FaceTime calls. Though they weren’t allowed to touch or hug, it was still an emotional reunion. Both Joyce and Al were diagnosed with COVID-19, and while Joyce bounced back from hospitalization quickly, Al was put on a ventilator for weeks inside the ICU.

“The list of things that was wrong with him,” Joyce said. “He had pneumonia, he has sepsis, he had pancreatitis, his kidneys have failed, his liver is recovering but in bad shape, he had c-diff, any one of those things can take you.”

However, Al has made a slow and steady recovery and has been removed from the ICU. Although the virus nearly took his life, Al said the universe had other plans for him. 

“I’ve got a lot of people praying for me,” Al said. “I know that prayers have been answered on both ends.”

The reunion comes just days after the couple were able to FaceTime for the first time since their hospitalization:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Hettinger Scranton Track

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hettinger Scranton Track"

Bismarck Softball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Softball"

Thursday, May 14th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, May 14th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/14

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/14"

Amusement Park

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amusement Park"

Ballot Tips

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ballot Tips"

Fatal Shooting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fatal Shooting"

Animal Shelters

Thumbnail for the video titled "Animal Shelters"

Summer Plans

Thumbnail for the video titled "Summer Plans"

Presidential Award

Thumbnail for the video titled "Presidential Award"

Meth in the US

Thumbnail for the video titled "Meth in the US"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/14

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/14"

Blue Angels cockpit view of Chicago flyover

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blue Angels cockpit view of Chicago flyover"

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/14

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/14"

How to spot fake weather news

Thumbnail for the video titled "How to spot fake weather news"

Thursday's Forecast: decreasing clouds & warmer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday's Forecast: decreasing clouds & warmer"

Bismarck Bobcats

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Bobcats"

West Morton Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "West Morton Golf"

Burgum in D.C.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burgum in D.C."

Dr. Wynne & Face Masks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dr. Wynne & Face Masks"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge