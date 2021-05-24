California set to hold auction of over 1,200 iconic TV and film props

National News

by: CBS Newspath

Posted: / Updated:

One lucky movie buff will be able to buy Indiana Jones’ fedora worn by Harrison Ford in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.

It’s one of over 1,200 film and TV props going to auction at the Prop Store in Santa Clarita, California.

The fedora is valued in auction between $250,000-$300,000.

Also going to auction are Harry Potter’s glasses and wand.

Both were worn and used by Daniel Radcliffe during production on Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.

The glasses and wand are valued at $30,000-$50,000 each and 100% of the proceeds collected from them will go to charity.

The auction will spread over three days starting on June 29.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Inside KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News