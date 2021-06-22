California triplet sister pregnant at the same time, to soon give birth

The Tran triplets were born four minutes apart.

And the Orange County, California, sisters are now celebrating another milestone — they’re all due to deliver babies over the next four months!

“I’m Gina. I’m actually the oldest by four minutes and I’m having a girl. Her name is Leighton Grace.”

“A girl and I’m Nina, I’m in the middle.”

“And I’m Victoria, I’m the youngest by four minutes and I’m having a boy. His name is Zaden Seth.”

Together they’re part of the COVID pandemic baby boom. The triplets planned it that way.

Victoria Brown’s baby comes first, in just 2 and a half weeks.

“Once we found out that Nina was pregnant, we encouraged Gina pretty much every day.”

But it happened.

The sisters, now 35, are expected to give birth in July, August and November.

They’re the best of friends. And they’re making memories in matching outfits and sharing maternity clothes.

They’ll all deliver at the Women’s Hospital at Memorial Care Saddleback Medical in Laguna Hills. Yes, by the same physician — OBGYN Daniel Sternfeld.

“This wasn’t planned but the triplet’s births will even out the number of nieces and nephews, three boys and three girls.”