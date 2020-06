California woman gored multiple times by Yellowstone bison

FILE – In this Aug. 3, 2016 file photo, a herd of bison graze in the Lamar Valley of Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming. One of the last and largest wild bison populations in North America has begun its migration out of Yellowstone National Park into southern Montana, where they are being hunted and will be subject to government-sponsored slaughter as part of a population reduction program. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown, File)

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — A 72-year-old California woman was gored and injured multiple times by a wild bison at Yellowstone National Park after repeatedly approaching the animal to take its photograph.

Park administrators said Monday that the woman was flown to an Idaho hospital for treatment of her injuries following the June 25 incident.

She was not identified and her current condition is unknown.

Officials say she approached within ten feet of the bison multiple times after it came near her campsite.

Park visitors are required to stay at least 25 yards (23 meters) away from large animals, including bison.