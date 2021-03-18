Call of Duty among finalists for Video Game Hall of Fame

National News
Posted: / Updated:

This photo, provided by the Strong National Museum of Play, in Rochester, N.Y., Tuesday, March 16, 2021, shows 12 finalists for 2021 induction into the Video Game Hall of Fame. Included are: Nintendo’s “Animal Crossing,” Infinity Ward/Activision’s “Call of Duty,” Zynga’s “FarmVille,” “FIFA International Soccer,” Harmonix’s “Guitar Hero,” Mattel Electronics’ “Mattel Football,” “Microsoft Flight Simulator,” Namco/Atari’s “Pole Position,” Blizzard Entertainment’s “StarCraft,” Midway’s “Tran,” and Broderbund’s “Where in the World is Carmen San Diego?” (Strong National Museum of Play via AP)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Voting is open for the next inductees into the World Video Game Hall of Fame, with Call of Duty, Guitar Hero and Animal Crossing among the 12 finalists.

Also on the ballot announced Thursday are: FarmVille, FIFA International Soccer, Mattel Football, Microsoft Flight Simulator, Pole Position, Portal, StarCraft, Tron and Where in the World is Carmen San Diego.

“These finalists embody what it means to be a good game,” said Jon-Paul Dyson, director of the International Center for the History of Electronic Games at The Strong museum, where the hall of fame is housed.

To be inducted, games have to have longevity, geographical reach and leave a mark on the industry and pop culture.

The winners are chosen by an international committee of journalists and scholars versed in video games and their role in society. Fans can weigh in as part of an online “Player’s Choice” ballot through March 25.

The three inductees will take their place in the hall of fame during a virtual ceremony May 6, joining 28 past honorees that include Minecraft, Grand Theft Auto III, John Madden Football, Pac-Man and Microsoft Solitaire.

The hall inducted its first class in 2015 with the goal of recognizing electronic games of all types — arcade, console, computer, handheld, and mobile.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Learning Loss

KX News Town Hall: COVID-19, One Year Later

Golf Courses

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/18

Seatbelt Bill

Keystone XL Suit

Thursday's Forecast: gusty & warm

NDC MAR 18

UMary Softball

Rugby Boy's Basketball

Remarkable Woman: Using the worst to help herself and others get to their best

Dr. Wynne: Vaccine Blood Clot

New Oklahoma Blood Institute, Harvard research gives insight into blood types and likelihood to catch COVID-19

Wednesday, March 17th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Convo: Derek Hackett

Vaccine Hesitancy

Vaccines Ramping Up

Long Term Visitation

Teacher Deadline Bill

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News