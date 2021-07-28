Campbell’s Soup debuts new labels featuring modernized design and ‘hidden elements’

In a slight departure from the old cans (seen here), the new Campbell’s cans will feature a more “modernized” script-type font and a few “hidden elements,” Campbell’s says, (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – Campbell’s is updating its soup labels with a couple of super subtle changes.

The Campbell Soup Company previewed the new design on Tuesday, in a social media post promising the “same M’m! M’m! Good!® taste” despite the updated label.

Sticking with the same red-and-white color scheme, the new Campbell’s cans will feature a more “modernized” script-type font, which had been based on founder Joseph Campbell’s original signature, the company confirmed. There’s also a few new “hidden elements,” Campbell’s says, including another script-styled “C” within the fleur de lis designs near the bottom, and an ever-so-slightly slanted “O” (in the word “soup”) as a nod to former designs.

The emblem in the center, designed after the bronze medal of “product excellence” that Campbell’s received at the 1900 Paris Exposition, also appears to have been restyled.

The new labels will soon be available on cans sold online and in-stores, according to Campbell’s. (The Campbell Soup Company)

“We’ve been on a journey to reimagine this iconic brand and appeal to new generations of consumers who are cooking at home more than ever, while still honoring our rich history,” says Linda Lee, Campbell Soup Company’s chief marketing officer of meals and beverages, per a press release.

In honor of the new cans, Campbell’s also commissioned New York artist Sophia Chang to create the brand’s first-ever non-fungible tokens (NFT) to raise money for Feeding America. The tokens first went on sale Tuesday, though another animated version is currently still up for auction through Aug. 6.

“Some of the most famous pop art ever created was inspired by the Campbell’s red and white can — the design is as much a staple of the grocery aisle as it is American culture,” said Chang, who further said she aimed to bring “life, energy ,joy and fun to the classic Campbell’s can, but also bring them into the modern world.”

Campbell’s introduced its first canned soup in 1895, but didn’t debut its recognizable red-and-white labels until 1898, when a company executive attending a Cornell University football game was “inspired” by the team’s then-new uniforms, according to the company history.