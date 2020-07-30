Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Can COVID-19 spread through the air? World Health Organization says yes

National News

by: Associated Press and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

Can the coronavirus spread through the air?

Yes, it’s possible.

The World Health Organization recently acknowledged the possibility that COVID-19 might be spread in the air under certain conditions.

Recent COVID-19 outbreaks in crowded indoor settings — restaurants, nightclubs and choir practices — suggest the virus can hang around in the air long enough to potentially infect others if social distancing measures are not strictly enforced.

Experts say the lack of ventilation in these situations is thought to have contributed to spread, and might have allowed the virus to linger in the air longer than normal.

In a report published in May, researchers found that talking produced respiratory droplets that could remain in the air in a closed environment for about eight to 14 minutes.

The WHO says those most at risk from airborne spread are doctors and nurses who perform specialized procedures such as inserting a breathing tube or putting patients on a ventilator. Medical authorities recommend the use of protective masks and other equipment when doing such procedures.

Scientists maintain it’s far less risky to be outside than indoors because virus droplets disperse in the fresh air, reducing the chances of COVID-19 transmission.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Robert Suhr KX News At 5:50am Forecast 7-30-20

Robert One Minute 7-30

NDC JULY 30

Babe Ruth Baseball

Golf Talk

Plans for Universities

Wednesday, July 29th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Watford City New Pediatrician

Dr. Wynne: Problems After Covid-19

Bringing Teddy Home

Butterhorn Helps Noodle Zip

DJGA Golf

District Three Tournament

WDA Sports Update

Lt. Retires MPD

Art from the Heart

Sanford Antibody Tests

Burleigh-Morton Task Force

Lawsuit Filed

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 7/29

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss