Canada domestic air travelers will need shots

TORONTO — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says all domestic air travelers over age 12 will need to provide proof of full vaccination or a negative coronavirus test starting Oct. 30.

Beginning Nov. 30, travelers must be fully vaccinated and won’t have the option of a negative test.

Officials say all core federal government workers, members of Canada’s national police force and the armed forces must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 29. Federal public servants who aren’t fully vaccinated and don’t obtain medical exemptions must take unpaid leave.

The new policy will affect more than 267,000 core public-service and Royal Canadian Mounted Police workers and apply to those who work from home and outside of the country.