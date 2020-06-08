Canada eases border restrictions a bit, allows immediate family members in

In this July 23, 2012 photo, the border between the United States and Canada is marked by this gate at a new U.S Customs and Border Protection facility in the northeastern North Dakota town of Maida. The $8.5 million renovation project, finished this month, is part of the $420 million 2009 American Recovery and Reinvestment Act, which aims to modernize at least 35 ports of entry along the northern border. (AP Photo/Dave Kolpack)

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government will allow immediate family members of citizens or permanent residents to come to Canada.

It’s a slight easing of border restrictions enacted due to the coronarivus pandemic.

Trudeau says anyone entering the country will be required to quarantine for 14 days or face serious penalties.

Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino says the limited exception will apply to spouses, common law partners, dependent children, parents and legal guardians.

He says they will have have to say in Canada for at least 15 days.