Canada imposes stricter rules for Americans going to Alaska

FILE – In this Oct. 9, 2019, file photo, pedestrians take a photo at an entry sign as traffic enters the United States from Canada at the Peace Arch Border Crossing in Blaine, Wash. U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal said Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, she is working to authenticate an apparently leaked document showing that Customs and Border Protection agents on the U.S.-Canada border in Washington state were in fact ordered to detain Iranian and Iranian-American travelers early this month, despite initial agency denials. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

TORONTO (AP) —  Canada’s border agency is announcing stricter rules for Americans travelling through Canada to Alaska amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Canada Border Services Agency says the rearview mirror of cars will be marked with a leave-by date while they are in Canada en route to or from the U.S. state.

The U.S. Canada border remains closed to all non-essential travel but Americans and foreigners can drive to and from Alaska provided they follow certain rules.

Some Americans had been visiting popular tourist destinations in Canada, such as Banff National Park, after telling border agents they were driving to Alaska. 

