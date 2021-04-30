Canada to start to get Pfizer vaccines from the US next week

FILE – In this Jan. 24, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 is shown at a one-day vaccination clinic set up in an Amazon.com facility in Seattle and operated by Virginia Mason Franciscan Health. Pfizer announced Wednesday, March 31, 2021 that its COVID-19 vaccine is safe and strongly protective in kids as young as 12, a step toward possibly beginning shots in this age group before they head back to school in the fall. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

TORONTO (AP) — Drug maker Pfizer says it will start sending U.S.-produced COVID-19 vaccines to Canada next week. It’s the first time the U.S. has allowed that company’s vaccine exported north. Canada has tightly woven commercial ties with the U.S., but it has been getting from Pfizer’s vaccines from Belgium until now because U.S. authorities had kept supplies made in the U.S. for domestic use. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau repeated Friday that starting next week, Canada will be receiving 2 million doses a week from Pfizer alone. Vaccinations have ramped up in Canada in recent months.

