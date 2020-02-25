Cannabis use among older adults is on the rise

James Billie, an ex-chief of the Seminole Tribe and a Vietnam veteran has launched a finance firm called MCW to provide financing and legal counsel to other tribes to help them produce marijuana on their lands, in accordance with state law.

According to a new study, more older Americans are smoking weed.

Research published Monday in the Journal of the American Medical Association shows the number of people over 65 who now smoke marijuana or use edibles increased two-fold between 2015 and 2018.

Doctors from New York University’s School of Medicine analyzed data from the National Survey on Drug Use and Health. In 2006, less than one percent of adults over 65 reported using marijuana products in the past year.

In the newly published study, by 2015, that number had doubled to more than two percent, and by 2018, it had doubled again to nearly 4 ½ percent of seniors over 65 using weed.

Use was highest among women, minorities and seniors who were married, college-educated and had mental health issues.

