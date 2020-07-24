Cape Cod COVID party leads to virus cluster at restaurants

CHATHAM, Mass. — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health has issued a virus cluster notification after an apparent COVID party on Cape Cod.

Many restaurants in Chatham are now closed at the peak of the summer tourist season, according to WCVB. A sign posted on the door of the Kream N’ Kone in Chatham explains why.

A worker tested positive for COVID-19 and the staff is now self-quarantining,

Another restaurant, The Talkative Fig, shut down for a deep clean.

The town’s director of health says cases of COVID-19 are popping up after a house party in town on July 12th.

“The indication where there was somewhere between 30 and 50 people present … and they were not wearing masks and they were not socially distancing,” said Dr. Robert Duncanson.

Many worked in the restaurant industry.

“(A) Number of the restaurants did call us, contact us, indicating that they had staff members that had been there. Those staff members were now self-quarantining,” said Dr. Duncanson

Tufts Medical Center Epidemiologist Dr. Shira Doron had advice if you visited restaurants in Chatham recently.

“… we know about the people who presented for testing, but we don’t know how long they were contagious before they were tested…be very vigilant for symptoms…the problem is that we know that you can have no symptoms or very, very mild symptoms.”

Epidemiologists warn that more cases could be reported in Cape Cod in the coming weeks.