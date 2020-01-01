Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 5

`Captain America’ actress charged with killing mom in Kansas

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — An actress who had a small role in the movie “Captain America: The First Avenger” is accused of fatally stabbing her mother inside a suburban Kansas City home.

Mollie Fitzgerald, 38, was arrested Tuesday by police in Olathe, Kansas. She is charged with second-degree murder and jailed on $500,000 bond. It wasn’t immediately clear if she had an attorney who could comment on her behalf.

She’s accused in the death of 68-year-old Patricia “Tee” Fitzgerald, who authorities say was found dead on Dec. 20 inside her Olathe home.

The website IMDb said Mollie Fitzgerald is a movie director and producer as well as actress. She worked on mostly low-budget films, including “The Lawful Truth” in 2014 and “The Creeps” in 2017.

In “Captain America,” she played Stark Gir” and worked as an assistant to the director, Joe Johnson. The film grossed $176.6 million in the U.S.

“Being a part of this production has been one of the best experiences of my life,” Fitzgerald told a comic book publication in 2011.

Patricia Fitzgerald was in the process of moving back to the Kansas City area after living several decades in the Houston area, her brother, Gary Hunziker, told the Star.

Their family grew up on a farm in northeast Missouri. Patricia Fitzgerald studied physical therapy at the University of Missouri and moved to the Kansas City area. She then moved to Texas, where her husband had a law firm, Hunziker, 72, of Keokuk, Iowa, said.

Hunziker said he knew few details about the circumstances surrounding his sister’s death.

“We were shocked,” he said. But, “it doesn’t matter the circumstances — the loss of a sister is what it’s all about.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Day Drinkin Daddy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Day Drinkin Daddy"

Robert Suhr KX News 550am Forecast 1-1-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 550am Forecast 1-1-20"

Robert One Minute Forecast 1-1-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute Forecast 1-1-20"

Bismarck Bobcats

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Bobcats"

south prairie

Thumbnail for the video titled "south prairie"

beulah hazen wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "beulah hazen wrestling"

Dickinson Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson Basketball"

Decade Challenge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Decade Challenge"

Resolutions

Thumbnail for the video titled "Resolutions"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 12/31

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 12/31"

Food Co-op

Thumbnail for the video titled "Food Co-op"

ND Population

Thumbnail for the video titled "ND Population"

Josh Duhamel

Thumbnail for the video titled "Josh Duhamel"

It's Your #OneMinuteForecast For New Years

Thumbnail for the video titled "It's Your #OneMinuteForecast For New Years"

Robert Suhr KX News 550am Forecast 12-31-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 550am Forecast 12-31-19"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 12-31-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 12-31-19"

Top Stories of 2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Stories of 2019"

We Call Minot Home

Thumbnail for the video titled "We Call Minot Home"

high school basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "high school basketball"

beulah

Thumbnail for the video titled "beulah"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge