Caterpillar, SD School of Mines partner on mining technology

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Caterpillar says it’s partnering with the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology to build the next generation of mining and construction technology.

University faculty and students will work with Caterpillar engineers on autonomous robotic mining, new software used to manage mining and construction operations and on new equipment that increases efficiency and safety.

Officials say the partnership could involve a range of projects from research and development in surface mining and reclamation in places like the Powder River Basin to the development of an underground area to test robotic mining equipment at the Sanford Underground Research Facility.

