CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Elderly victim fights off suspect, rips off hoodie during ATM robbery

National News

HOUSTON (CW39) Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department Robbery Division is asking for the public’s help identifying a ATM robbery suspect. According to robbery investigators an elderly victim was confronted by a robbery suspect with a knife, but the victim fought back and the suspect took off running. Take a look at the surveillance video below released by authorities and see if you recognize the suspect.

If you have any information on this case you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS. All tips will remain anonymous. You could receive $5000 if your tip leads to the arrest of the suspect.

